Drake Is Going on Tour in 2023

Drake has announced plans for a 2023 tour. During an interview to promote his partnership with the online casino Stake, he confirmed that he will be hitting the road on his first tour in more than four years.

When asked what he’s looking forward to most in 2023, Drake told the interviewer, “Tour. Oh man, I can’t wait.”

Drake has been rehearsing for his upcoming live shows and is excited to get back on road. “I’m just looking forward to going,” he said. “It’s like one thing to make the music, but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

The tour could include 21 Savage. Last month, Drake teased a joint outing with his Her Loss collaborator during his “Table for One” show on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.

“I’m excited for tour,” Drake said. “It’s just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and, just, I mean, shit, our set that night is gonna be dangerous.”

Added Drake, “It’s gonna be dangerous, like, that’s a tour in itself. People are gonna get a tour within a tour within a tour.”

This will mark Drake’s first tour since 2018’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.” Before he goes back on road, he will headline a pair of concerts at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater. The shows, which were delayed twice, will now go forward on Jan. 21 and 22.

