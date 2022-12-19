Drake performs onstage during

Drake Reacts to 'Rich Flex' Memes

By Devin
  /  12.19.2022

Drake is not letting the memes get to him.

The rapper has become a punchline with his “Rich Flex” memes inspired by his Her Loss track “Rich Flex,” on which he raps, “21, can you do somethin’ for me? Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me?”

TikTok users had some fun at Drake’s expense, turning the lyrics into a viral sensation by mocking Drake with “zesty” memes.

But Drake is not bothered by all the ridicule. During an interview to promote his partnership with the online casino Stake, the 6 God recalled a fan asking him how it felt to be the butt of so many jokes.

“I understand after all these years, I feel like I have a polarizing presence,” he said. “I’m almost a character in people’s [minds] and therefore there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes, you’re either the villain to some people or a hero to some people. It is what it is.”

“It just comes with the territory,” he added. “As you grow in success, you also grow in split opinion. You grow in all different ways. Ultimately, I’ve just found a way.”

He’s also been able to find humor in it all. “I’ve always been able to laugh at myself, but I really do feel now that mentally I’m able to separate the two,” he said. “So I just want to stay in that one, that’s basically my resolution.”

Drake is not the only one laughing. During a recent Twitch livestream with Kai Cenat, 21 Savage was seen reacting to all the “Rich Flex” memes.

The Her Loss collaborators are gearing up to hit the road next year. In the same interview, Drake confirmed plans for a 2023 tour.

