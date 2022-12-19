News Pusha T Says Kanye West Is Not Speaking to Him / 12.19.2022

Pusha T is not biting his tongue when it comes to Kanye West.

The Grammy-nominated rapper continues to speak out amid all the controversy surrounding his longtime friend and collaborator. In a new interview with XXL, the former G.O.O.D. Music president admits that Ye no longer speaks to him because they don’t see eye to eye.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down,” said Pusha, who doesn’t agree with Ye’s hate-filled agenda. “And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it.”

Pusha was quick to distance himself from Ye’s anti-Black and anti-Semitic comments, calling them “beyond disappointing.”

“It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period,” he continued. “But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.”

He also addressed Ye’s controversial interview with Alex Jones’ “InfoWars” where he praised Hitler and the Nazis, acknowledging that mental health may be at play.

“I heard about this new stuff [on ‘InfoWars’]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around.”

During the interview, Pusha also revisited his four-year-old feud with Drake. “Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” he said. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Pusha, whose album It’s Almost Dry is nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys, is pushing forward with new music. He is working on a “special mixtape” and has been in the studio with Pharrell, No I.D., and Steve Lacy.

“What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music,” he explained. “And just of this cloth, of this taste level. I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”