Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez

Jason Armond/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Goes Missing Amid Tory Lanez Trial, Police Launch Investigation

By Devin
  /  12.19.2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard is MIA after missing his scheduled testimony.

Justin Edison was expected to testify Friday in the trial for which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting the “Savage” rapper, but he never showed up to court.

According to TMZ, investigators paid a visit to an L.A. residence on Monday morning to inquire about his whereabouts for testifying, but they were unable to locate him.

Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro says that they were last in touch with Edison on Thursday night and expected him to appear in court Friday for testimony that they believe would be “devastating” to Tory’s case. Law enforcement has been looking for him “around the clock.”

“He has essentially vanished. Law enforcement has been looking furiously for him and cannot locate him,” said Spiro. “He was also going to have devastating evidence that irrefutably proved Tory’s guilt.”

Spiro claims Edison was going to testify that Tory shot Megan. “He was going to testify that Tory in fact confessed to him and said, ‘I shot her, I’m sorry.'”

Spiro believes there is witness intimidation going on in Tory’s trial. “These are not the only witnesses who have been comprised or attempted to be comprised that are testifying in this case,” he said. “This is a pattern of misconduct. It’s clear as day.”

Last week, Megan’s former best friend took the stand and recanted most of her previous statements implicating Lanez. During a September interview that was played in court on Friday, Kelsey Nicole Harris recalled the July 2020 shooting, corroborating Megan’s prior testimony that Lanez opened fire on her during an argument following Kylie Jenner’s pool party.

The trial is expected to go to the jury later this week. If convicted as charged, Tory faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation back to Canada.

News
Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez

