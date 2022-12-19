Snoop Dogg attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg Wants to Run Twitter

By Devin
  /  12.19.2022

Move over, Elon Musk.

Snoop Dogg is ready to take over Twitter. On Sunday, the rap icon put out a poll asking if he should be the new CEO of the social media platform.

“Should I run Twitter?” Snoop asked.

As of Monday morning, nearly 2.5 million people had responded, with a whopping 81 percent voting in favor of the D-O-Double-G as CEO. The poll still has several hours left.

Snoop launched the poll after Twitter’s owner Musk issued his own poll asking Twitter users if he should “step down as head of Twitter.” More than 17 million votes were cast and the poll closed with 57.5% voting yes, 42.5% voting no.

Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which began Sunday evening.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has been marred by chaos. Since he became CEO, there have been mass layoffs and suspension of journalists who cover him. He has also replatformed suspended accounts that had violated Twitter’s rules.

Amid Musk’s controversial takeover, Meek Mill announced that he is done with Twitter. He closed his account due to “too many bots and weird people” and plans to move to YouTube.

“ima deactivate twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation!” Meek wrote in an Instagram Story. “Whoever run my shit turn this off forever … ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Pusha T Says Kanye West Is Not Speaking to Him

By Devin
  /  12.19.2022

Drake Reacts to 'Rich Flex' Memes

By Devin
  /  12.19.2022
View More
News
Snoop Dogg

TRENDING
News

Yaya Mayweather Sentenced for Stabbing NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama

She received six years after pleading guilty to the 2020 incident.
By Devin
12.16.2022
News

Young Thug Court Hearing Interrupted by Nude Zoom Video

The X-rated content was shown during Thursday’s pre-trial hearing.
By Devin
12.16.2022
News

SZA Reveals 'SOS' Features That Didn't Make the Album

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Frank Ocean are among the features that went MIA.
By Devin
12.17.2022
News

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Look at Baby Boy

The couple’s son made his debut in a TikTok video.
By Devin
12.17.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories