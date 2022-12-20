News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Drake Reveals His New Year's Resolutions / 12.20.2022

2022 has been good to Drake, and he plans to keep the same energy in 2023.

While promoting his partnership with online casino Stake, he reflected on the past year and revealed his new year’s resolutions. After joking that he wanted to “stop losing so much on Stake” (He recently lost $1 million on a World Cup bet), he shared that he’s happy with where he’s at and is not looking to change much in the new year.

“I just really want to continue down the path that I’m on,” he said. “I feel extremely healthy, I feel that I’m in the best shape mentally, physically of my life. I’ve been spending so much time with family, my son, it’s just been amazing.”

Adonis’ father says he’s learned how to balance his personal life with his booming career. “I feel like I finally found this comfort point where I’m able to genuinely disconnect from all the noise of the world and be able to live my own life without being a recluse, without having to disappear and have no phone or no contact,” he explained. “I’m able to enjoy my life simultaneously while being at the forefront of pop culture.”

The new year promises a tour from Drake, his first in four years. And he’s hopeful that his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage will be able to join him when he hits the road.

“Free up my brother 21 Savage so that we can touch road and go on tour, straight up, that’s my new year’s resolution,” he added. “They need to free my brother off all that travel shit so that we can go see the people because I can’t see the world without him.”

21’s travel has been restricted due to the pending criminal charges in his 3-year-old immigration case. He has been unable to leave the U.S. because he has no visa to re-enter the country.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake responded to all the “Rich Flex” memes and revealed what he’s been listening to lately including Popcaan, Baby Drill, Gordo, and SZA’s “incredible” new album SOS.