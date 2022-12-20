News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Lil Wayne Sued for Wrongful Termination by Chef / 12.20.2022

Lil Wayne has been served with a lawsuit by his former chef.

Morghan Medlock claims she was fired after she left the rapper to deal with a family emergency earlier this year. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Weezy’s personal chef says she had been working for him for almost two years when she was let go following a trip to Las Vegas.

While in Vegas for Memorial Day, she was notified that her 10-year-old son had sustained a head injury that left him hospitalized. She rushed to get back to L.A., but claims Wayne delayed things, namely by smoking on the plane.

Instead of waiting for a flight back home, she left on a separate aircraft and notified Wayne’s assistant of the situation. She assumed they would understand, but was surprised when they fired her.

After she left Vegas, Wayne’s team kept asking her if she was quitting, to which she said no. After dealing with her son, she tried to return to her job as head chef, but Wayne’s team wanted nothing to do with her.

She was later formally informed of her termination with a message from Wayne that read, “Tell Chef Morghan this isn’t going to work.”

Medlock is suing for wrongful termination, retaliation, and a number of unlawful practices.

She alleges the firing is a violation of California law, which prohibits firing someone because they missed work to care for their sick or injured child. She is seeking at least $500,000 in damages.