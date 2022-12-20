News Unique Nicole/Getty Images The Game Responds to Criticism of 12-Year-Old Daughter's Outfit / 12.20.2022

The Game is not about to let the internet tell him how to raise his child.

The Compton rapper has responded to the criticism over photos of his daughter Cali Dream, which show the 12-year-old dressed in a metallic silver mini dress and white fur coat while attending Diddy’s twin daughters’ Sweet 16 birthday bash over the weekend.

“Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop,” he wrote in his caption.

He later issued a disclaimer (“Before the internet get to INTERNET’n”), saying that he and Cali’s mother, Tiffney Cambridge, agreed to let her do her makeup for Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ party.

But there were some on social media who thought the look was too grown for a pre-teen. Game responded to the criticism of Cali’s outfit in a post on The Shade Room.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a master’s degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture,” he wrote.

“But I am in the picture so… Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins’ party… after talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week,” he added.

The self-described “Girl Dad” went on to say that Cali is a “straight A student” and usually dresses like a tomboy, but she wanted to dress up for the futuristic-themed party.

“The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration,” he explained. “I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman.”

Game, who is also a dad to two teenage sons, Harlem and King, ended with a message to those telling him how he should parent his child. “I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

Cali attended the event with her mother, who also defended her daughter against the criticism. “Hey Cals !! Positive vibes only,” she wrote in a comment on Cali’s page. “Halloween is NOT the only day you can dress up 😉 Mommy loves you.”