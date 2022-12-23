News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22 / 12.23.2022

Big Scarr has died at age 22.

The rising Memphis rapper, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, was pronounced dead Thursday (Dec. 22). The cause of death remains unclear, but there are no signs of foul play, according to TMZ.

In an Instagram post, Gucci Mane mourned his protégé’s passing. “This hurt — I’m a miss you @bigscarr,” he captioned a slideshow of photos.

Scarr’s label Atlantic Records, home to 1017 Records, released a statement in the wake of his death.

“The passing of Big Scarr weighs incredibly heavy on our hearts. Scarr was such a lovable, warm person; a big kid at heart,” tweeted the label, while Key Glock also appeared to react to the tragic news.

The up-and-coming MC was among this year’s XXL Freshman Class and had collaborated with artists including Offset and Pooh Shiesty. After appearing on the 1017 compilation So Icy Gang, Vol. 1, Scarr dropped his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, in April 2021, spawning tracks like “SolcyBoyz” and “Poppin.”

Back in 2020, Scarr was shot in the hip and the bullet traveled up to his spine. As a result of his injuries, his doctors had to remove his appendix and realign his right leg.

Born Alexander Woods in Memphis, Tennessee on April 7, 2000, Scarr got his name from injuries he sustained from a car crash at 16 years old when he was thrown through the windshield of a friend’s car, leaving permanent scars.