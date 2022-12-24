Nicki Minaj

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Buys $20 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

By Devin
  /  12.24.2022

Nicki Minaj has a new place to call home.

Just before the holidays, the rap queen closed on a palatial mansion in the exclusive Hidden Hills community just outside of Los Angeles. According to The Dirt, Nicki paid $19.5 million for her new crib.

There will be plenty of space for her son Papa Bear to roam. The modern farmhouse sits on a full acre and boasts 12,000 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms. Other features include a detached guesthouse, cabana, saltwater pool, spa, and Baja shelf for sunbathing.

The property was built this year and never even officially hit the market. It sold before listing on the MLS.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty won’t be moving far. The couple had been renting a hilltop mansion in nearby Calabasas as they searched for the right house.

Nicki joins a long list of famous Hidden Hills residents. Her new neighbors include the Kardashians, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lil Wayne, who bought his own $15 million mansion in the gated enclave in 2021. In June, Drake sold his famed “YOLO” estate for $12 million.

News
Nicki Minaj

TRENDING
News

Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL Case

He becomes the fifth defendant to plead out before next month’s trial.
By Devin
12.21.2022
News

Young Thug Court Hearing Interrupted by Nude Zoom Video

The X-rated content was shown during Thursday’s pre-trial hearing.
By Devin
12.16.2022
News

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Gucci Mane mourned the loss of his protégé on Thursday.
By Devin
12.23.2022
News

DaBaby Drops Freestyle to GloRilla's 'Tomorrow'

He unleashes another ferocious flow while in Dubai.
By Devin
12.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories