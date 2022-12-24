News Tory Lanez' Father Outraged Over Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Trial / 12.24.2022

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday, a Los Angeles jury convicted Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, on on all three charges against him–assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Jurors reached a verdict after about seven hours of deliberation following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks. Lanez had pleaded not guilty to shooting the “Savage” rapper after the two left Kylie Jenner’s party in July 2020.

As the verdict was read, Lanez appeared motionless while his father, Sonstar Peterson, stood up and shouted at the judge and prosecutors.

“God will judge you,” he said while calling the court system evil. Deputies surrounded his family members and escorted them out of the courtroom.

Outside the court, Tory’s father expressed his outrage over the verdict.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles county and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen,” he said before singling out Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, and the “whole wicked system at Roc Nation” including JAY-Z and CEO Desiree Perez.

Continuance of Tory’s fathering speaking pic.twitter.com/euvEqEcfUi — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 24, 2022

“You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men and you’re still doing it,” Peterson said of JAY-Z.

“I’m calling on all of the Umbrellas, I’m calling on everybody in this country to begin the rise up because your sons have been done dirty,” he continued as fans chanted “Free Tory.”

He went on to claim that Roc Nation was behind the effort to convict Tory. “Because my son refused to sign a Roc Nation deal with [JAY-Z] and Desiree Perez, you wicked witch, you snitch,” he said.

Tory’s legal team plans to appeal the verdict. “We are shocked by the verdict,” said Lanez’ lawyer George Mgdesyan. “There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”

Tory Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan just released a statement: “We are shocked by the verdict. There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.” — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 24, 2022

Megan has not reacted to the verdict, but her lawyer Alex Spiro released a statement: “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

Lanez, who was previously on house arrest, was immediately taken into custody. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison and could be deported to his home country of Canada. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27.