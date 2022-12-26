News Amy Sussman/Getty Images Diddy Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Love / 12.26.2022

Diddy’s family was full of Love this Christmas.

The hip-hop icon spent the holidays with his six kids including the newest edition to the Combs family, Love Sean Combs. On Christmas Day, Diddy took to Instagram to reveal the first photo of his baby girl, who was born in October.

The family, including Diddy’s sons Quincy and Christian and daughters D’Lila, Jessie James, and Chance, spent Christmas on a yacht wearing matching red and green pajamas and red Santa caps. Love also joined the festivities, decked out in a Santa-print onesie as her father cradled her in his arms.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” Diddy captioned the slideshow, which also included his mother Janice Combs.

Earlier this month, Diddy announced the surprise arrival of his daughter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

According to TMZ, Love’s mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran, who works in cyber security.

In an episode of REVOLT’s “Caresha Please,” Diddy’s girlfriend Yung Miami said she knew about Diddy’s baby before he announced it to the world.

“It wasn’t like a surprise to me,” she said. “I really feel when you’re dealing with somebody, communication is the key.”

Diddy, who recently dropped his single “Sex in the Porsche” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, has a big year ahead. He plans to release a new album, his first on Love Records, in early 2023.