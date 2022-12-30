Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd attend the 2022 BET Awards

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd Takes Off on New Single 'Torpedo'

By Devin
  /  12.30.2022

Rae Sremmurd is closing out 2022 with a bang.

On the second to last day of the year, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi unleash their new single and video for “Torpedo.”

“Taking off for that cash like torpedo / And your pockets too tight just like a speedo,” they rap on the Sonny Digital production. “I already got a lot, what I need more for? / She gotta suck my whole soul.”

“Torpedo” is the third release from the Sremms this year following “Denial” and “Community D**k” with Flo Milli. They can also be heard alongside Duke Deuce on the Rolling Loud single “Finger Food.”

2023 promises more music from Rae Sremmurd, including Sremm4Life, the long-awaited fourth installment in their SremmLife series, which began in 2015. It was followed by 2016’s SremmLife 2 and 2018’s triple album SR3MM.

The brothers will perform their new single during Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special, airing Saturday night on NBC.

New Music
Rae Sremmurd

