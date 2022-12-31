Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2019 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lil Wayne Becomes a Professional Skateboarder

By Devin
  /  12.31.2022

Lil Wayne’s skate dreams have come to fruition.

Over a decade after picking up the hobby, Weezy has officially become a pro. Just before Christmas, his videographer for Young Money Skate, Phil Lopez, gifted Weezy his first pro model board.

Weezy’s signature board was designed by RX Philly and features a photo of a young Dwayne Michael Carter alongside some of his notable lyrics.

The surprise presentation was captured in a video posted on social media. Weezy was all smiles while surrounded by pro skaters Torey Pudwill, Keelan Dadd, and Yosef Ratleff.

“I actually can’t think right now, but this is absolutely amazing and beautiful. This is amazing,” said a shocked Weezy while acknowledging the “homies.”

Wayne has been skating for over a decade now. In a 2012 interview with Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, he reflected on his newfound love.

“I picked up the skateboard and I thought it’d be a hobby and what happened is it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “In order to be fully committed, you have to live that lifestyle. With these young kids now, you have to be about that life. It’s kind of putting rap on the back burner. Rap’s taken a backseat to skating.”

However, Wayne hasn’t abandoned his music career. Earlier this year, he announced that Tha Carter VI was on the way. He also recently earned his first RIAA Diamond certification for his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”

