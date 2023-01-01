News Chris McKay/Getty Images Gangsta Boo Dead at 43 / 01.01.2023

Gangsta Boo has passed away at 43.

The pioneering Memphis rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead on Sunday afternoon, according to FOX13.

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the tragic news, sharing a photo of Gangsta Boo on Instagram.

Gangsta Boo was among the members of Three 6 Mafia and paved the way for female MCs. In 1995, she joined the Memphis rap group, which included DJ Paul and Juicy J, and was featured on Three 6’s first five albums including their 1995 debut Mystic Stylez.

She also had a successful solo career, starting with her 1998 debut Enquiring Minds, which spawned the hit “Where Dem Dollas At!?” She left Three 6 Mafia in 2002, shortly after the release of her second album, Both Worlds *69. In 2003, she dropped her third album, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera.

Throughout the years, she collaborated with artists including Run the Jewels, Gucci Mane, OutKast, Eminem, and Latto, who recently enlisted her for her single “FTCU.” Upon hearing about her death, Latto tweeted, “NOOOOO” alongside broken heart emojis.

Missy Elliott, Jermaine Dupri, and Ty Dolla $ign were also among those who mourned the loss with tributes on social media.

“As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters,” said Rah Digga. “I can’t believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN.”

