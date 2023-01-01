News Amy Sussman/FilmMagic Summer Walker Welcomes Twins / 01.01.2023

Summer Walker has not one but two new additions to her family.

The R&B singer welcomed twins over the holidays. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she announced that she gave birth at home after seven long hours.

“I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks especially with (one breech) people will try to steer you towards induction or c section (which there’s nothing wrong with these I just didn’t want it for myself),” she wrote in her caption.

Her baby daddy LVRD Pharoh aka Larry, family members, and “spirit guides” were by her side through the entire natural birth, which was documented on social media.

Summer Walker welcomes her new twin babies into the world. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UvwxwxOB0l — SUMMER WALKER ACCESS (@summerwaccess) December 31, 2022

“You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done,” she continued.

While there were some touch and go moments, she was able to get through it. “Both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I’m good.”

Congratulations to Summer Walker on the birth of her twins. 👶🏽 👶🏽

pic.twitter.com/M3GXQ5gxvs — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) January 1, 2023

Back in June, the 26-year-old songstress announced that she was pregnant, but it was not publicly known that she was having twins.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant and I am,” she said at the time. “I’m very, very, very, very happy about it, very excited about it. I’m very, very excited because it’s gonna be different from how it was before, just really peaceful, really happy. Lots of help, lots of love.”

Summer is now a mother of three. She and her ex, producer London On Da Track, also share a daughter, who was born in March 2021.