50 Cent Teases Return to Music

By Devin
  01.03.2023

50 Cent is back on his grind.

The hip-hop mogul shows on signing of slowing down in 2023, with plans for new movies, TV shows, and new music.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a headline about Eminem being the most-watched rapper on YouTube in 2022, while touting his own ambitious agenda for the new year including a return to music.

“That’s my Boy,” 50 wrote in his caption. “Im gonna remind people i’m nice this year. New Music 🎼New Tv 📺New movie 🎥 let’s go!”

It’s unclear if 50 is planning to release a full music project. He hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Animal Ambition, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Back in December 2021, he announced that he would release one more album before possibly retiring. “Smile my next album might be my last,” he said. “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh.”

In the eight years since his last album, the rap icon has dropped one-off songs including last year’s “Power Powder Respect” featuring Jeremih and Lil Durk, the theme to his “Power” spinoff series “Force.”

He previously shared plans to hang up the mic after releasing his shelved album Street King Immortal.

“I want to finish with that project,” he told Muscle & Fitness in 2016. “I don’t want to write another record after that. You know how some artists got to have confirmation that they’re right. I have that confirmation in f*cking 35, 40 million [albums] that I already sold.”

Aside from music, 50 is plotting his next move after exiting his Starz deal. In October, he signed a three-project partnership with Lusid Media, which includes an unscripted true crime series for Peacock.

