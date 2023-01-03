News Johnny Nunez/WireImage Angela Simmons Says She's 'Happier Than Ever' with New Boyfriend Yo Gotti / 01.03.2023

It goes down in the DM.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are stepping into the new year with love. After sparking romance rumors last year, the couple confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official on New Year’s Eve.

They shared photos from a glamorous shoot, which finds Rev Run’s daughter and the CMG mogul dressed to the nines while posing alongside a black Rolls-Royce. They toasted with champagne in one image, while Gotti held an umbrella for his boo in another.

In her Instagram Story, the 35-year-old influencer gushed about her newfound love, writing, “Happier than I ever been.”

Gotti shared his own video from their romantic shoot. In his caption, he boasted about landing his dream girl: “Ain loss a crush since High School.”

Their love story dates back to 2015 when Gotti copped to his crush on his hit “Down in the DM,” which includes the famous lyrics, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know.”

Gotti later rapped about Angela again on his 2017 song “Save It for Me,” which was released after Simmons got engaged to the late Sutton Tennyson.

“Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her ni**a cuffed her, married, it made me madder / I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” he raps.

The new couple received support from their famous followers including GloRilla, DeJ Loaf, NeNe Leakes, and Jessie Woo, who wrote, “He really manifested this!!!”