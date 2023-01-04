Tracklistings Prince Williams/ Filmmagic French Montana Reveals 'Coke Boys 6' Tracklist / 01.04.2023

The Coke Boys are back.

The stars are aligning for the sixth installment in French Montana’s famed mixtape series, CB6: Money Heist Edition. Ahead of its release, French has revealed the tracklist, which includes A$AP Rocky, Vory, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, and Nav.

Hosted by DJ Drama, the 29-track set also features the Coke Boys crew—Max B, DThang, Kenzo B, and the late Chinx, as well as French’s remix to King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” with Kodak Black.

The Coke Boys series started back in 2010, with the most recent edition, Coke Boys 5, arriving in 2020.

See the tracklist below.

CB6: Money Heist Edition Tracklist

1. “Intro” – French Montana (Stove God Cooks / Cheeze)

2. “The Oath” – Chinx / French Montana

3. “Chit Chat” – French Montana and Smooky Margiela (feat. A$AP Rocky)

4. “Yes I Do” – French Montana

5. “Project Baby (Remix)” – French Montana (feat. Vory)

6. “Max B Skit” – Max B

7. “Not So Bad” – French Montana

8. “Igloo” – French Montana (feat. RO849)

9. “Slidin” – French Montana (Ayoub)

10. “Choose You” – French Montana (feat. Jeremih)

11. “RZA” – French Montana (feat. Benny the Butcher)

12. “Die In The Streets” – DThang

13. “Free Smoke” – French Montana/Big 30 (feat. EST Gee)

14. “Fenty” – French Montana (feat. Nav)

15. “Lemonade” – Max B

16. “Going Yeezy” – French Montana (Cheeze)

17. “New Punani” – French Montana (Cheeze)

18. “Addicted To You” – French Montana (Cheeze)

19. “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (Official Remix)” – King Combs (feat. Kodak Black and French Montana)

20. “Finesse” – Pheelz (French Montana)

21. “Gang Gang” – Kenzo B/DThang (feat. King Combs)

22. “Forever” – French Montana (feat. Mr. Chicken)

23. “Earned” – LGP QUA

24. “Da 30” – DThang

25. “CBTD” – Chinese Kitty

26. “Voices” – YNP Maine

27. “Big Dog Status” – CJ

26. “Get Even” – T Dot (feat. Bando GZ)

29. “Tryin To Get A Bloc” – Viso (feat. Jhetta Heat)