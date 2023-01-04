Jhené Aiko and Big Sean attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko Shares New Glimpse of 2-Month-Old Son with Big Sean

By Devin
  /  01.04.2023

Motherhood looks good on Jhené Aiko.

Just two months after giving birth to her son with Big Sean, the singer has shared another glimpse of her baby boy Noah.

She took to Instagram Stories to post a video nursing her newborn son. She captioned it “2 months” with the heart face emoji.

In November, she and Sean welcomed their first child together, Noah Hasani, who shares a middle name with Jhené’s late brother Miyagi.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani,” said Jhené, who also has a 14-year-old daughter, Namiko, with O’Ryan.

Sean went all out for his son’s first Christmas, dressing up as Santa Claus. “My Boy first Christmas, Santa had to make an appearance for him,” said the new dad. “Happy Holidays! Love on yo people, they only here for a limited time.”

Jhené has been embracing every part of motherhood. Last month, she released Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 2 featuring R&B-influenced lullabies made to lull your baby to sleep.

Meanwhile, Sean recently revealed that he is “85% done” recording his next project. He can also be heard on Ab-Soul’s latest album Herbert.

News
Jhene Aiko

