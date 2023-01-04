News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed / 01.04.2023

Nearly eight months after his tragic passing, Lil Keed’s cause of death has been revealed.

The YSL rapper was only 24 years old when he died in May, shortly after he was admitted to the hospital for stomach and back pain.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Keed died of natural causes due to eosinophilia, PEOPLE confirms.

The Mayo Clinic defines eosinophilia as a type of disease-fighting white blood cell, which is caused by a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction, or cancer.

Based on the autopsy report, it’s unclear what caused Keed’s condition. He suffered a seizure and was admitted to the hospital on May 13, and died later that day.

“He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains,” the report added. “His brother noted that the decedent’s eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

Keed, born Rahqid Render, signed with Young Thug’s YSL Records in 2018. The XXL Freshman made a name for himself with a series of mixtapes including Trapped on Cleveland, Slime Avenue, Trapped on Cleveland 2, and Keed Talk to ‘Em, which spawned the hit “Nameless.”

“My goal and my intentions for my future? I wanna be a megastar,” Keed once told XXL. “I don’t wanna be no superstar. I wanna be a megastar.”

In the wake of his death, he received tributes from Drake, Quavo, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, and his brother Lil Gotit.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Gotit captioned a photo with his late brother. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”