New Music YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album 'I Rest My Case' / 01.05.2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again rings in 2023 with new music.

After dropping six projects last year, the prolific rapper shows no signs of letting up. Less than a week into the new year, he unleashes his latest album, I Rest My Case.

The Grammy-nominated MC goes solo on the 19-track set, which has already spawned a series of tracks including “Top Girls,” “Black,” and “Groovy.”

This marks YoungBoy’s first release since leaving Atlantic, his label of five years, and signing with Motown Records in October.

In 2022, he released a total of six projects, four of which charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. He capped off the year with his 21-song mixtape Lost Files, which followed The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, Ma I Got a Family, and a collaborative album with DaBaby, Better than You.

Stream I Rest My Case below.