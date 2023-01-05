New Music Getty Images Drake Joins Popcaan on New Single 'We Caa Done' / 01.05.2023

After a productive 2022, Drake keeps the music coming.

The 6 God reunites with his OVO brother Popcaan on the latter’s new single “We Caa Done.” The two bring the feel-good vibes on the dancehall track, which arrives alongside a video, shot in Turks and Caicos and featuring cameos from Lil Yachty and Kevin Durant.

No strangers to collaboration, Drake and Popcaan previously teamed up on “Twist & Turn” and “All I Need” off Popcaan’s 2020 project Fixtape. The Jamaican star, who signed to OVO Sound in 2018, also appeared on a leaked version of Drake’s “Controlla.”

“We Caa Done” is the latest release from Popcaan’s upcoming album Great Is He following “Set It” and “Next to Me” featuring Toni-Ann Singh.

Expect more music and even a tour from Drake in 2023. After releasing two albums last year, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss, he plans to hit the road on his first tour in over four years, which may include 21 Savage.