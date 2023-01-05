News Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff on Emotional Single 'Without You' / 01.05.2023

Quavo has remained out of the spotlight and off social media in the two months since Takeoff’s death, but he returns with an emotional tribute to his late nephew.

“Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / Ion know if I’m the same without you,” he begins.

On the four-minute track, Quavo looks back on happier days, from smoking blunts to rocking the stage at Coachella, while wishing he could see Takeoff again.

“I wish I had a time machine / Just so you can take a ride wit me / I miss just how you smile at me / Unc & Phew until infinity,” he raps. “Wrap my arounds around and hold you tight, Phew / So you can never say goodbye to me.”

Later, Quavo recounts how difficult birthdays and holidays have been for his family since Takeoff’s passing, but he longs for the day when they can reunite. “When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dawg.”

In the accompanying visualizer, a solemn Quavo sits in the studio and smokes a blunt as he pours out his heart. At the end, his lyrics fold into a paper rocket ship and blast off, a tribute to Takeoff’s rocket mantra.

The song’s release comes as the suspect charged with murdering Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1 was released from jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, who was arrested in December, posted $1 million bond and surrendered his passport. He will be on house arrest and must remain out of contact with people connected to the case.