Theophilus London Found Safe After Going Missing / 01.05.2023

Theophilus London has been found safe one week after being reported missing.

The rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, shared the good news in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” Noel said. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

He did not provide further details, but thanked everyone for their support. “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin,” he wrote. “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

London’s collaborator, producer Machine Drum, also confirmed that London had been found, tweeting, “He’s been found and is safe with family.”

His family would appreciate prayers and privacy at this moment. Thanks for all the love — tstewart (@Machine_Drum) January 5, 2023

London was first reported missing on Dec. 28 after his family filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was last seen in the Skid Row area of L.A. in October and his family had not spoken with him since July 2022. His last post on Instagram was also in July.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you,” wrote his father, Lary Moses London. “Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

Born in Trinidad & Tobago, the 35-year-old rapper has released three studio albums and collaborated with artists including Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Big Boi. He also received a Grammy nomination for his work on West’s 2015 single “All Day.”