French Montana Music Video Erupts in Gunfire, 10 People Injured / 01.06.2023

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant where French Montana was filming a music video.

The incident occurred Thursday evening in the parking lot of The Licking, a restaurant group co-owned by DJ Khaled. According to Miami WSVN 7News, multiple gunshots were fired after a spectator in the crowd was robbed of his watch, keys, and wallet.

“It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” said one witness, Ced Mogul, who described “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots.”

Multiple people shot in Florida during French Montana music video shoot, reports say (🎥: Ced Mogul via Storyful) https://t.co/vWGXc21aHa pic.twitter.com/KFkRJ0dJNc — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 6, 2023

Emergency units were dispatched just before 8 p.m. ET after reports of a mass casualty incident. Upon arrival, they “found several patients suffering traumatic injuries.”

“Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining 6 patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.”

French, who was seen on set prior to the shooting, was escorted out of the area safely and without incident, reports TMZ.

No fatalities have been reported. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition, but the other patients’ conditions are unknown.

A spokesperson for The Licking said they were unaware that French was filming a video in their parking lot.

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” the restaurant said in a statement to CNN. “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

French has not addressed the incident. On Friday, he released his new project Coke Boys 6 featuring A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, and Nav.