SZA Denies Beef with Taylor Swift Amid Chart Battle / 01.06.2023

SZA has nothing but love for Taylor Swift.

The singer’s album SOS is vying for a fourth week atop the Billboard 200, but she faces competition from Swift’s Midnights, which currently sits at No. 2. Fans took the chart battle as an opportunity to pit the two singers against each other, suggesting there may be a rivalry.

However, SZA was quick to put the beef rumors to rest. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she tweeted on Friday.

She also praised Swift’s songwriting. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

“Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE,” added SZA before thanking her fans for supporting the album. “Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE 🫡 LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

After much anticipation, SOS arrived in December and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It remains atop the chart for a third consecutive week, becoming the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks at No. 1 since Beyoncé’s self-titled album in 2013.

Next up, SZA plans to drop a video for “Kill Bill” and release a deluxe edition of SOS. Starting in February, she will hit the road on her first arena tour.