News Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Meek Mill 'Almost' Gets Into Fight During Boxing Match / 01.08.2023

While Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia were squaring off in the ring, Meek Mill was having his own altercation ringside.

The Philly rapper got into a scuffle during the WBA world lightweight championship in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night.

According to the Daily Star, Meek nearly came to blows with professional boxer Gary Russell Jr. and his brothers, Antonio and Gary Antuanne. The situation reportedly “escalated” due to Meek cheering for Davis, which Russell Jr. took issue with.

There was “plenty of pushing and shoving,” but no punches were thrown. Wallo267, host of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, was seen trying to diffuse the situation. The referee called a timeout midway through the eighth round before Meek and his entourage were escorted out of the Capital One Arena.

Taking to Twitter, Meek revealed that he “almost” fought Davis. “Congratulations tankkk!! I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds. I missed the big bomb!!!” he wrote.

Congratulations tankkk!!! I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds I missed the big bomb!!!! https://t.co/q5BHRZlWir — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2023

However, he claimed that he walked away before the situation worsened. “I would never let no petty shit escalate to let somebody movie run …. I just walked away,” he added. “I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins.”

I would never let no petty shit escalate to let somebody movie run …. I just walked away .. I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins ✨✨✨✨✨ — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2023

I was nice to everybody at that fight if you was there you saw! The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive … everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2023

In a later tweet, Meek said he was “nice to everybody at that fight” and was not the instigator. “The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive,” he added. “Everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up!”

He also issued an apology while congratulating Davis on the win. “I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing! I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots!!!”

Davis remains undefeated with 28-0 and 26 KOs, handing Garcia his first professional loss in his 17th match.