Rihanna Launches Savage x Fenty Collection Ahead of Super Bowl

By Devin
  /  01.09.2023

Rihanna is getting in gear for the big game.

In anticipation of her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next month, the singer has launched a limited edition Savage x Fenty football-themed collection.

The “Game Day” collection features 17 styles, including hoodies, varsity jerseys, sweatpants, boxers, tube tops, and bandanas. The pieces are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and are priced between $25 and $90.

One of the highlights from the collection is a white tee that reads: “Rihanna Concert Interrupted by a Football Game, Weird But Whatever.”

According to WWD, Savage x Fenty will also be launching a three-day “Game Day” pop-up shop in Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29 where fans can shop the new line and partake in photo ops and giveaways.

Rihanna also sports some new Fenty football gear in a promo clip that was shared on the NFL Instagram account. “5 weeks from today,” reads the caption.

Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, and Rihanna is ready to give it her all.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she told ET. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

