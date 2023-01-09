News Unique Nicole/Getty Images The Game Is Ready for Marriage: 'I'm Putting a Ring On It This Year' / 01.09.2023

The Game sees marriage in his future.

The Compton rapper is ready to trade the single life for married life. Taking to his Instagram Story, Jayceon Taylor revealed that he wants to settle down and find a wife in 2023.

“I’m putting a ring on it this year,” he announced.

The 43-year-old bachelor also shared what he’s looking for in a partner, someone who will support him the way he supports her. “All you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date,” he added.

His post was shared on The Shade Room, prompting criticism from many women, who were quick to bring up his past relationships.

“This what happens when you lose your family be for the streets and now you old and wanna settle down,” commented one person, while another added, “Not taking a ni**a 40+ seriously with a heart shaped cut.”

But Game wasn’t about to be dragged. “The opinions of people who have never met a person in real life be wild. It’s usually always people who do not like what they see in the mirror,” he clapped back. “Stop acting like somebody stole your Amazon package & be happy we were blessed with another day of life today.”

Game has contemplated marriage before. He was once engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield, but the couple called it off before walking down the aisle.

He went on to date Tiffney Cambridge, a sixth-grade teacher, and have two kids–a 15-year-old son, King Justice, and 12-year-old daughter, Cali Dream–but the two never married. Game also has a 19-year-old son, Harlem, from his previous relationship with Aleska Jordan.

Just last month, Game faced more criticism on social media over his daughter Cali’s choice of clothing. The 12-year-old wore a metallic dress while attending Diddy’s twin daughters’ birthday, but the internet deemed the look too mature for her age.

“Thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS,” responded Game.