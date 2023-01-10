Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Baby Keem

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Baby Keem Join Bonnaroo Lineup

Kendrick Lamar is coming to Bonnaroo.

Hot on the heels of his sold-out tour, the Compton rapper has been announced as a headliner for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The four-day festival will take place June 15-18 on the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

In addition to Kendrick, this year’s headliners include Foo Fighters and Odesza. The diverse lineup also features Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., Sheryl Crow, Korn, Paramore, and more. The Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on June 17, with a lineup to be announced.

This marks Kendrick’s first festival performance since his own “Big Steppers Tour.” The arena trek, which also featured Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, kicked off in July in North America and traveled to Europe and Australia before wrapping last month.

Bonnaroo returned in 2022 after the previous two festivals were derailed by the pandemic and a hurricane.

Early access for GA and VIP tickets will begin Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. CT.

See the complete Bonnaroo lineup below.

