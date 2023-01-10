News Jason Koerner/Getty Images Cardi B and Offset Team Up for McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial / 01.10.2023

Cardi B and Offset are bringing their love to the Super Bowl.

The superstar couple is reportedly teaming up with McDonald’s for a Valentine’s Day-themed commercial that will air during the big game on Feb. 12.

Sources tell TMZ that they shot the ad over the Christmas holiday with a small crew. The couple’s kids, Kulture and Wave, were not present during the shoot.

“The scale of the ad is going to be huge, and it’s expected to make a splash on game day,” according to the report.

This is the latest Super Bowl ad for Cardi, who starred in her own commercial for Pepsi in 2019.

The Super Bowl holds a special place in the couple’s heart. Offset took Cardi on their first date to Super Bowl LI in Houston in February 2017. Just seven months later, they secretly wed.

“I lost $10,000 that night, too,” Offset recalled during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “But you know what I won? My wife.”

Both Cardi and Offset have new music on the way. Cardi will finally release her long-awaited sophomore album this year, while Offset is also readying his delayed solo album. On Friday, he is set to release a new single with Hit-Boy.