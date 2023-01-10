News Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Logic Announces New Album 'College Park' / 01.10.2023

Logic is back in album mode.

The Maryland rapper has announced that his new album College Park will arrive on February 24. The project marks his first release since going independent.

He shared an animated trailer for his “independent debut” and revealed the star-studded guest list including RZA, Redman, Joey Bada$$, Norah Jones, Bun B, Lil Keke, Statik Selektah, Seth MacFarlane, and more.

“I love y’all and I’m making shit from the heart,” Logic told fans. “I’m loving hip-hop. I was not really feeling it for a while. I don’t really mean the music, I just mean the bullshit of the industry. But I realize now more than ever that none of that shit matters. I’ve missed you guys and I’m here and I just want to have fun and I’m so excited for College Park.”

Logic parted ways with Def Jam after releasing seven studio albums on the label, starting with 2014’s Under Pressure. His final project, Vinyl Days, dropped in June 2022. He had previously expressed his frustration with the label.

“I think for me I’ve had a relationship that’s been very up and down, but it’s been a lot of ups, it really has. I can’t sit here and just go in on Def Jam, when it’s not Def Jam, it’s major labels in general,” he told Apple Music.

College Park will be released as part of Logic’s new multi-album global partnership with BMG. “I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent, and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career,” he said while announcing the deal in July.

Watch the trailer for College Park below.