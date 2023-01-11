Gunna arrives to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Gunna Returns to the Studio, Shares Support for Young Thug

Gunna is getting back to business.

The rapper returned to work for the first time since he was released from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. In his first Instagram post since November, Gunna shared a photo of a studio set up in his living room.

In his caption, he pledged his loyalty to YSL and advocated for Young Thug’s release.

“Ni**as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!” he wrote.

On Dec. 14, Gunna was released from jail after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act, while maintaining his innocence. He was sentenced to five years with one served in prison. The one-year sentence was commuted to time served.

“I recognize, accept and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community,” Gunna said in his plea statement. “YSL as a gang must end.”

6ix9ine left a comment trolling Gunna for referring to YSL as a label. “In court you said it was a gang here on IG u saying the label. Lol u can’t make this shit up,” he wrote.

Gunna also paid his respects to the late Lil Keed, who died in May while Gunna was behind bars. “R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN,” he tweeted.

At least eight of the original 28 defendants in the YSL gang case have taken plea deals including Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk. Jury selection is underway and the trial could last up to a year.

