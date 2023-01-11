News Cassy Athena/Getty Images Cordae and Naomi Osaka Expecting First Child / 01.11.2023

Cordae is going to be a dad.

The rapper is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Naomi Osaka. On Wednesday, the tennis superstar announced that she is pregnant, sharing a photo of her sonogram.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she said in a statement. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

She continued to share her excitement about becoming a mom. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” she said. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion plans to return to tennis after welcoming her baby. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she said.

Osaka did not mention Cordae in her pregnancy announcement, but a rep for the Grammy-nominated MC confirmed to Billboard that he is the father.

The couple began dating in 2019 and had their first date at a Clippers game at L.A.’s Staples Center.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ during a joint interview last year. “So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

Added Osaka, “He’s a perfectionist, and I think that’s sort of what I am too. So maybe that’s why we get along.”