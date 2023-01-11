News Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage Takeoff Shooting Happened Over Loaded Dice, Says Family Friend / 01.11.2023

It’s been over two months since the tragic death of Takeoff.

Now a new report is shedding more light into what led to the fatal shooting of the Migos rapper outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

In an interview with the “Ugly Money” podcast, comedian Shawty claims he spoke with a cousin of the late Migos rapper who told him that an argument ensued during a dice game when Quavo suspected that the dice were loaded.

“They say that they had been shooting basketball earlier, and then they got to the bowling alley, and they said there was a dice game,” he recalled. “And they say that Quavo noticed that the dice were not right, and that’s where the argument started.”

Things allegedly escalated from there. “Everybody know Quavo got a mouth on him. Everybody know Quavo will talk junk,” added the “Wild ‘N Out” star. “I don’t think that was the atmosphere to talk sh*t. I think they was there on somebody’s tab and you gotta respect.”

Shawty, who warned that his account was “second hand information,” went on to say that they shouldn’t have been gambling. “When you make it past a certain point–God took you to make it past that point so you don’t fall backwards.”

Takeoff was unarmed and not part of the argument. Nearly 30 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting and almost all left without giving a statement to police, according to investigators.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in December and charged with murder. The 33-year-old was released last week after his $1 million bond was posted by “a concerned citizen and family friend.” He will be on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Quavo recently honored Takeoff with the release of his emotional song “Without You.” He also shouted out his late nephew while celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win.