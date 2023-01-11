News Getty Images Whitney Houston Estate Slams Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Joke / 01.11.2023

Whitney Houston’s estate is not happy with a joke made at the late singer’s expense at the Golden Globes.

During Tuesday’s show, host Jerrod Carmichael brought up Houston’s 2012 death at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the same location as the Globes.

“We are pressed for time but they wanted me to shout out the venue that we’re in. So we are here live from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, you guys, so that’s very exciting,” the comedian said.

Some audience members laughed while others gasped. Carmichael faced backlash on social media following the distasteful remark.

It’s unknown whether NBC was aware of the joke beforehand or if it was spontaneous. Whitney’s camp was not given a heads up prior to the show.

Now Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and longtime manager, is speaking out amid the controversy. “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste,” she told TMZ.

Houston was found dead in bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, the night before the Grammys. Her death was ruled as an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

In another controversial moment during the Golden Globes, Carmichael made a joke about Tom Cruise and Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the head of Scientology, who hasn’t been seen in public since 2007.

“Backstage I found the awards that Tom Cruise returned,” he said. “I think, maybe, we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”