Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy

Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy Squash Beef

By Devin
  /  01.12.2023

Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are keeping the peace.

The rappers have been at odds for years, but they seem to finally be putting their long-running beef to bed.

In a video posted to Kodak’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, the rap rivals were seen on a FaceTime call. While it’s hard to make out exactly what they are saying, it appeared to be a friendly conversation in which they laughed and discussed food.

Their beef dates back to 2017. After collaborating on songs like “Chosen One” and “Water,” their relationship took a turn when Kodak released “Time Never Mattered,” on which he appeared to diss YoungBoy. “But I hope that I don’t go broke again, ni**a I’m killin’ young babies / Kodak never goin’ broke again, ni**a you a free agent,” he raps.

Kodak also fanned the flames when he accused YoungBoy of “fully cooperating” with the police when Yaya Mayweather was arrested for stabbing YoungBoy’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs. YoungBoy lashed out at Kodak, who was in jail at the time: “I ain’t never paid attention to a ni**a, especially not from no motherfu**ing cell.”

Back in August, Kodak called out YoungBoy’s fans for trolling him on social media. YoungBoy seemed to respond by taking subliminal shots on his song “Head Busted” in October.

Beef aside, Kodak Black is set to return tonight with new music, including collaborations with Gucci Mane (“King Snipe”) and Diplo (“Wasted”).

NBA YoungBoy
Kodak Black

