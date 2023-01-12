News Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Link Up on New Single 'On Wat U On' / 01.12.2023

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla join forces on their new collaboration “On Wat U On.”

Over a bass-heavy piano beat, the Memphis rappers and CMG labelmates go back and forth as they quarrel over infidelity and trust in their relationship.

“Leave me ‘lone / Don’t text my phone / It is what it is / I’m on what you on,” Moneybagg raps before GloRilla fires back: “F**k my ni**a, he ain’t shit / Boy ain’t good for nothin’ but d**k.”

In the video, which was inspired by the 2001 classic Baby Boy, GloRilla finds a pack of condoms in the back seat when they pull up to a drive-thru before a heated argument ensues, ending with Glo throwing a rock through Moneybagg’s windshield.

“On Wat U On” arrives a month after Moneybagg’s single “Quickie.” Both songs are expected to appear on the follow-up to 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain.

This marks the latest collaboration for GloRilla following recent features for Latto and Ciara.