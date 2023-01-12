On Wat U On

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Link Up on New Single 'On Wat U On'

By Devin
  /  01.12.2023

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla join forces on their new collaboration “On Wat U On.”

Over a bass-heavy piano beat, the Memphis rappers and CMG labelmates go back and forth as they quarrel over infidelity and trust in their relationship.

“Leave me ‘lone / Don’t text my phone / It is what it is / I’m on what you on,” Moneybagg raps before GloRilla fires back: “F**k my ni**a, he ain’t shit / Boy ain’t good for nothin’ but d**k.”

In the video, which was inspired by the 2001 classic Baby Boy, GloRilla finds a pack of condoms in the back seat when they pull up to a drive-thru before a heated argument ensues, ending with Glo throwing a rock through Moneybagg’s windshield.

“On Wat U On” arrives a month after Moneybagg’s single “Quickie.” Both songs are expected to appear on the follow-up to 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain.

This marks the latest collaboration for GloRilla following recent features for Latto and Ciara.

News
glorilla
Moneybagg Yo

TRENDING
News

Mariah Carey Reportedly Wants 'Primary Custody' of Twins With Nick Cannon

The decision comes amid the recent arrival of Cannon’s 12th child.
By Devin
01.10.2023
News

NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

The couple reportedly tied the knot Saturday in Utah.
By Devin
01.08.2023
News

Takeoff Shooting Happened Over Loaded Dice, Says Family Friend

Comedian Shawty recalls what allegedly led to the fatal shooting.
By Devin
01.11.2023
News

50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $8 Million for World Cup Performance

Em’s team passed on the lucrative offer.
By Devin
01.07.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories