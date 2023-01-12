News Leon Bennett/Getty Images Tory Lanez's Mugshot Has Been Revealed / 01.12.2023

Nearly three weeks after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez’s mugshot has surfaced online.

The “Say It” hitmaker dons the same powder pink jacket and white turtleneck he wore when he was taken into custody on Dec. 23, the day he was found guilty. Despite the verdict, the 5’7″, 141 lb. rapper looks quite happy, wearing a smile on his face.

Tory Lanez mugshot released pic.twitter.com/NcFE6sTLtN — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 11, 2023

The photo prompted a series of memes and jokes on social media. “Well at least his hairline is on point in this pic,” commented one person, while another compared him to Carlton Banks from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Well at least his hairline is on point in this pic. — Peabo JTM (@peabojmusic1) January 12, 2023

What in the middle school yearbook pic is going on here pic.twitter.com/oOmmLpRjjI — 🟩Daila.eth (@DailaDotEth) January 12, 2023

Lanez remains behind bars at the Men’s Central Jail in L.A. while he awaits his sentencing. Earlier this week, he appeared in court with his new lawyer, David Kenner, who has represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

His sentencing has been pushed back from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 as Kenner prepares to file a motion for a new trial and a separate motion to dissolve the protective order barring Lanez from discussing the case.

“We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” Kenner told reporters. “We are very confident.”

Following a two-week trial, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty on three counts-assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation to his home country of Canada when he is sentenced.