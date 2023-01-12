Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tory Lanez's Mugshot Has Been Revealed

By Devin
  /  01.12.2023

Nearly three weeks after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez’s mugshot has surfaced online.

The “Say It” hitmaker dons the same powder pink jacket and white turtleneck he wore when he was taken into custody on Dec. 23, the day he was found guilty. Despite the verdict, the 5’7″, 141 lb. rapper looks quite happy, wearing a smile on his face.

The photo prompted a series of memes and jokes on social media. “Well at least his hairline is on point in this pic,” commented one person, while another compared him to Carlton Banks from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Lanez remains behind bars at the Men’s Central Jail in L.A. while he awaits his sentencing. Earlier this week, he appeared in court with his new lawyer, David Kenner, who has represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

His sentencing has been pushed back from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 as Kenner prepares to file a motion for a new trial and a separate motion to dissolve the protective order barring Lanez from discussing the case.

“We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” Kenner told reporters. “We are very confident.”

Following a two-week trial, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty on three counts-assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation to his home country of Canada when he is sentenced.

News
Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez

TRENDING
News

Mariah Carey Reportedly Wants 'Primary Custody' of Twins With Nick Cannon

The decision comes amid the recent arrival of Cannon’s 12th child.
By Devin
01.10.2023
News

NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

The couple reportedly tied the knot Saturday in Utah.
By Devin
01.08.2023
News

Takeoff Shooting Happened Over Loaded Dice, Says Family Friend

Comedian Shawty recalls what allegedly led to the fatal shooting.
By Devin
01.11.2023
News

50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $8 Million for World Cup Performance

Em’s team passed on the lucrative offer.
By Devin
01.07.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories