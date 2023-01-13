Meek Mill and Lori Harvey

Meek Mill Denies Dissing Lori Harvey Amid Her New Relationship With Damson Idris

  01.13.2023

Meek Mill is catching more heat over his tweets.

On Friday, the Philly rapper sent out a tweet that read, “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody.”

But he caused a firestorm as social media assumed he was being shady and sneak dissing Lori Harvey, who went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, “Snowfall” star Damson Idris, just hours earlier.

Meek shut down the speculation, revealing that he was quoting lyrics from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new single “Her Old Friends,” on which the OVO crooner sings, “F**k all my bitch’s old friends / Y’all let that girl f**k anybody / She out here catchin’ every body.”

He blamed the blogs for spreading the misinformation. “They really got that pr shit on smash lol they confusing meeee … it’s sad they got our people confused on high levels or these gotta be bots it’s no way people got that dumbed down,” he wrote.

But fans were still convinced that the timing of Meek’s tweet wasn’t coincidental and that he intended to take shots at Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.

Meek famously shouted out Michael B. Jordan’s ex on his 2019 Drake collaboration “Going Bad.” “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list / That’s the only thing I want for Christmas,” he rapped. But he seemingly got over his crush when he performed the song at Summer Jam two years later, changing the lyrics to say, “I took Lori Harvey off my wish list.”

Meek later clarified that he has no problem with Lori’s new man. “Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf,” he tweeted. “These sites ruined many friendships and families …seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!”

Despite his inability to stay out of the headlines, it’s been a good week for Meek, who was pardoned of his 2008 gun and drug charges by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. He also teamed up with Michael Rubin and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools.

