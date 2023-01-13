News Rihanna Drops Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer / 01.13.2023

The countdown is on to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

With just one month until she takes the field at Super Bowl LVII, the singer has debuted a trailer for her highly-anticipated halftime show presented by Apple Music.

The 30-second spot, titled “Rihanna Is Back,” opens with the singer in the distance while media sound bites discuss her absence from music. “It’s been 2,190 days,” says one, while another adds, “It’s been over six years.”

Rihanna approaches the camera in a furry green jacket with her hair in braids. The chatter comes to a haunt as the spotlight focuses on Rihanna who puts the shushing finger to her lips. It appropriately ends with her Anti song “Needed Me.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, and Rihanna admits that she’s nervous about the gig.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she told ET. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

It’s still unclear whether she plans to release new music ahead of the show. “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she told The Associated Press in November.

In anticipation of her halftime performance, the new mom launched a limited edition Savage x Fenty football-themed collection. The “Game Day” capsule features 17 styles, including hoodies, varsity jerseys, sweatpants, boxers, tube tops, and bandanas.