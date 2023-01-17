Music Videos Drake Drops 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video / 01.17.2023

After linking with Popcaan for “We Caa Done,” Drake drops his second video of the year for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”

Shot throughout the Caribbean, the Tristan C-M-directed clip finds Drizzy living his best life, driving a red Ferrari and showing off his jewelry collection, including his newly-acquired pieces from Pharrell. He paid $3.3 million for the memorabilia including an N.E.R.D. chain, gold PSP, and Oakley sunglasses.

Drake purchased Pharrell's jewelry and gold PSP at auction for over $3 million 💰 https://t.co/Jz7ph0a58B pic.twitter.com/4vwbiHABdR — Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 17, 2023

Over the course of 72 hours, he hangs with “Doja” hitmaker Central Cee at the Rolex store and parties with Lil Baby, French Montana, and Mike Tyson in St. Barts.

“Jumbotron Shit Poppin” is the second Her Loss track to receive a visual following “Rich Flex.” Drake’s collaborative album with 21 Savage opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November and remains in the top 5 on the Billboard 200.