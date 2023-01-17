Trippie Red attends Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Trippie Redd Reveals 'Mansion Musik' Tracklist

By Devin
  /  01.17.2023

Trippie Redd is calling on the stars for his latest album.

With a release date looming, the rapper has revealed the tracklist for Mansion Musik, which includes appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and DaBaby.

Executive produced by Chief Keef, the 25-track project also features Travis Scott on “Krzy Train” and the late Juice WRLD on “Knight Crawler.”

Over the last few days, Trippie has been giving fans a taste of the album by sharing snippets on Twitter.

Trippie said he would reveal the cover art and release date if his post received over 80,000 comments. Among those excited for Trippie’s latest work is Drake, who left a series of emojis.

Trippie’s first album since 2021’s Trip at Knight will reportedly drop this Friday, Jan. 20. See the tracklist below.

Mansion Musik Tracklist

1. “Mansion Musik”
2. “Atlantis” feat. Chief Keef
3. “Psycho” feat. Future
4. “Fully Loaded” feat. Future and Lil Baby
5. “Knight Crawler” feat. Juice WRLD
6. “Van Helsing”
7. “Dark Brotherhood” feat. Lil Baby
8. “Free Rio”
9. “Krzy Train” feat. Travis Scott
10. “Muscles” feat. Lil Durk
11. “Goodfellas” feat. Nardo Wick
12. “Killionaire” feat. Kodak Black
13. “High Hopes” feat. BIG30
14. “Die Die” feat. LUCKI
15. “Who Else!” feat. Rich the Kid
16. “Biggest Bird” feat. Summrs
17. “Hideout” feat. Fijimacintosh
18. “Witchcraft” feat. Rylo Rodriguez
19. “Toilet Water” feat. Ski Mask the Slump God
20. “Pure” feat. G Herbo
21. “Rock Out” feat. Chief Keef
22. “Armageddon” feat. Rob 49
23. “Nun” feat. DaBaby
24. “Swag Like Ohio Pt. 2” feat. Lil B
25. “Colors” feat. Kodak Black

News
Tracklistings
Trippie Redd

TRENDING
News

Lil Durk Seemingly Disses Gunna for Taking Plea Deal in YSL Case

The alleged diss appears on a snippet of a new Durk song.
By Devin
01.15.2023
News

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New 'Wife' Bianca Censori

Ye married the Yeezy architect in a private ceremony.
By Devin
01.14.2023
News

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori in Secret Ceremony

The couple reportedly said “I do” and exchanged rings.
By Devin
01.13.2023
News

Juice WRLD's Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Drugs and Theft

The 29-year-old was released from jail after posting bond.
By Devin
01.15.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories