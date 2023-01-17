Trippie Redd Reveals 'Mansion Musik' Tracklist
Trippie Redd is calling on the stars for his latest album.
With a release date looming, the rapper has revealed the tracklist for Mansion Musik, which includes appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and DaBaby.
Executive produced by Chief Keef, the 25-track project also features Travis Scott on “Krzy Train” and the late Juice WRLD on “Knight Crawler.”
Over the last few days, Trippie has been giving fans a taste of the album by sharing snippets on Twitter.
Trippie said he would reveal the cover art and release date if his post received over 80,000 comments. Among those excited for Trippie’s latest work is Drake, who left a series of emojis.
Trippie’s first album since 2021’s Trip at Knight will reportedly drop this Friday, Jan. 20. See the tracklist below.
Mansion Musik Tracklist
1. “Mansion Musik”
2. “Atlantis” feat. Chief Keef
3. “Psycho” feat. Future
4. “Fully Loaded” feat. Future and Lil Baby
5. “Knight Crawler” feat. Juice WRLD
6. “Van Helsing”
7. “Dark Brotherhood” feat. Lil Baby
8. “Free Rio”
9. “Krzy Train” feat. Travis Scott
10. “Muscles” feat. Lil Durk
11. “Goodfellas” feat. Nardo Wick
12. “Killionaire” feat. Kodak Black
13. “High Hopes” feat. BIG30
14. “Die Die” feat. LUCKI
15. “Who Else!” feat. Rich the Kid
16. “Biggest Bird” feat. Summrs
17. “Hideout” feat. Fijimacintosh
18. “Witchcraft” feat. Rylo Rodriguez
19. “Toilet Water” feat. Ski Mask the Slump God
20. “Pure” feat. G Herbo
21. “Rock Out” feat. Chief Keef
22. “Armageddon” feat. Rob 49
23. “Nun” feat. DaBaby
24. “Swag Like Ohio Pt. 2” feat. Lil B
25. “Colors” feat. Kodak Black