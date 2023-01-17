News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Trippie Redd Reveals 'Mansion Musik' Tracklist / 01.17.2023

Trippie Redd is calling on the stars for his latest album.

With a release date looming, the rapper has revealed the tracklist for Mansion Musik, which includes appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and DaBaby.

Executive produced by Chief Keef, the 25-track project also features Travis Scott on “Krzy Train” and the late Juice WRLD on “Knight Crawler.”

Musik comment #MM 80k times if you want the COVER and RELEASE DATE#MM $MM ?MM !

MM I love you all and thanks for your patience. GO!

Executive produced by @ChiefKeef pic.twitter.com/IQuN9xg8xU — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) January 17, 2023

Over the last few days, Trippie has been giving fans a taste of the album by sharing snippets on Twitter.

Trippie said he would reveal the cover art and release date if his post received over 80,000 comments. Among those excited for Trippie’s latest work is Drake, who left a series of emojis.

Trippie’s first album since 2021’s Trip at Knight will reportedly drop this Friday, Jan. 20. See the tracklist below.

Mansion Musik Tracklist

1. “Mansion Musik”

2. “Atlantis” feat. Chief Keef

3. “Psycho” feat. Future

4. “Fully Loaded” feat. Future and Lil Baby

5. “Knight Crawler” feat. Juice WRLD

6. “Van Helsing”

7. “Dark Brotherhood” feat. Lil Baby

8. “Free Rio”

9. “Krzy Train” feat. Travis Scott

10. “Muscles” feat. Lil Durk

11. “Goodfellas” feat. Nardo Wick

12. “Killionaire” feat. Kodak Black

13. “High Hopes” feat. BIG30

14. “Die Die” feat. LUCKI

15. “Who Else!” feat. Rich the Kid

16. “Biggest Bird” feat. Summrs

17. “Hideout” feat. Fijimacintosh

18. “Witchcraft” feat. Rylo Rodriguez

19. “Toilet Water” feat. Ski Mask the Slump God

20. “Pure” feat. G Herbo

21. “Rock Out” feat. Chief Keef

22. “Armageddon” feat. Rob 49

23. “Nun” feat. DaBaby

24. “Swag Like Ohio Pt. 2” feat. Lil B

25. “Colors” feat. Kodak Black