New Music A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Hip-Hop's Fallen Stars on 'Same Problems?' / 01.18.2023

As he gears up for his long-awaited album, A$AP Rocky takes a moment to honor hip-hop’s fallen soldiers on “Same Problems?”

The song, which he debuted last month during his Amazon Music Live performance, finds Rocky asking questions while reflecting on the many artists who have tragically passed away in recent years.

“Ni**as dyin’ every other night / Ni**as cryin’, that’s a part of life / Lyin’ to my face, tryna say that it’s all good / No, I’m not alright,” he sings.

In an interview with Apple Music, he revealed that the stirring track came from a place of “remorse” and a “sense of guilt.”

“Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocios, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me. I just kind of wanted to express myself and tell how I felt without preaching,” he said. “And I think we can all relate. We all got the same problems. The irony that my biggest hit to date was … My first hit was ‘Fu**in’ Problems.’ And now 10 years later exactly, I’m putting out a song named ‘Same Problems.'”

During his Amazon Music Live performance, he dedicated the song to those we’ve lost including Juice WRLD, King Von, PnB Rock, Takeoff, Nipsey Hussle, and A$AP Yams. He also announced the title of his next album, Don’t Be Dumb, which features appearances from Miguel, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Yachty, and Thundercat.

“It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it. It’s coming for sure,” he said. “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Earlier this week, the new dad celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album LONG.LIVE.A$AP by releasing a video for “Angels Pt. 2.”