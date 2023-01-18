News Steve Granitz/Getty Images Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works / 01.18.2023

The King of Pop is coming to the big screen.

A biopic about Michael Jackson is in the works from Lionsgate. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) will direct the upcoming film Michael, which is set to begin production later this year, reports Deadline.

The movie will be produced by Graham King, who is behind Oscar-winning films such as Bohemian Rhapsody and The Departed. GK Films will produce alongside the co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain.

The film will highlight the late legend’s musical accomplishments starting from his Jackson 5 days to becoming the biggest music star on the planet. According to the report, it will also “deal squarely with the pedophile accusations that dogged his later years up to his death in 2009 at age 50.”

Fuqua, who directed Emancipation starring Will Smith, is currently finishing The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington and will then shift his attention to Michael.

Producers are hoping that Michael will turn into a global blockbuster like Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed over $900 million worldwide at the box office.

“Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project,” said Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film.”

Fuqua, who got his start directing music videos for Prince, Lil Wayne, and Toni Braxton, credits the King of Pop for inspiring his career.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” said Fuqua. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”