Wizkid and Davido

Wizkid Teases Tour with Davido

By Devin
  /  01.18.2023

Wizkid and Davido are taking the show on the road.

The Nigerian superstars are planning to launch a joint tour in the future. Wizkid teased the outing on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“After my MLLE tour!! Davido and I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!” he told his 16 million followers.

Although details have yet to be announced, fans were excited about the potential pairing of two of Afrobeats’ biggest stars.

But first, Wizkid will launch his own “More Love, Less Ego” tour. The North American arena trek, which comes in support of his latest album, kicks off March 3 in Houston and wraps April 7 in Los Angeles.

While they’ve had a rumored rivalry in the past, Wizkid reportedly delayed his album out of respect for Davido when his 3-year-old son died after drowning in October, later paying tribute to him during his Madison Square Garden show.

“Davido we love you, OBO we love you. This one is for Davido,” said Wizkid.

This is not the first time there have been rumblings of a tour. Back in 2020, Davido teased a joint tour with the “Essence” singer.

