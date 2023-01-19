News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of Daughter Esti / 01.19.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are introducing their daughter to the world.

Less than a week after giving birth to a baby girl, the proud mom took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first photo of Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13.

In the pic, big brother Miles, 4, and sister Luna, 6, are seen lovingly gazing at their baby sister while cradling her in a blanket.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote in her caption.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss,” she added. “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

Legend shared the same photo while praising his wife. “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” he said. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

Esti shares a middle name with Legend’s grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, who passed away in February 2021. The Grammy-winning singer also has a song called “Maxine” on his 2006 album Once Again.

On Instagram, the couple received congratulatory messages from friends including Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Melanie Fiona, and Muni Long.

Legend announced the arrival of his baby girl during a private concert on Jan. 13. “What a blessed day,” he told the crowd.

Back in August, Teigen revealed that she was expecting again after suffering the pregnancy loss of their son Jack in October 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” said Teigen, who underwent IVF treatments. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”