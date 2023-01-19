Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Not Testifying in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

By Devin
  /  01.19.2023

Tory Lanez has regrets over the way his trial was handled.

As he awaits sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, the “Say It” singer reportedly feels he was “misled” by his lawyer into not testifying in his own defense.

A well-placed source tells Rolling Stone that Lanez wanted to take the witness stand and plead his case to jurors, but was dissuaded by his lawyer George Mgdesyan in a decision he calls misguided.

On Dec. 23, Lanez was found guilty of all three charges and is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced on Feb. 28.

Lanez decided not to testify after prosecutors told the court they would bring up impeachment evidence if Lanez took the stand, including his alleged assault of August Alsina and a music video in which Lanez butchers a horse leg, an alleged reference to Megan.

Mgdesyan has said that he was not fired by Lanez after the guilty verdict and that the decision to not take part in his client’s appeal was “mutual.” He and Lanez reportedly agreed it would best to hire an appeals attorney since Mgdesyan doesn’t “do appeals.”

“I did not get fired. I’m still friends with them,” the criminal defense lawyer told Page Six. “I’m a trial lawyer. I don’t have time for appeals. I’m in court every day. I try probably five to seven cases a year, so it’s a lot of trial work, court work.”

Lanez has hired David Kenner, who has represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, as he prepares to file a motion for a new trial. Lanez’s new defense team also includes Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez, who defended Casey Anthony in the murder trial for her 3-year-old daughter.

“We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” Kenner said. “We are very confident.”

News
Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez

TRENDING
News

Lil Durk Seemingly Disses Gunna for Taking Plea Deal in YSL Case

The alleged diss appears on a snippet of a new Durk song.
By Devin
01.15.2023
News

Cardi B Addresses Offset and Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Quavo fueled the speculation on his song “Messy.”
By Devin
01.18.2023
News

Drake Says He 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without' Fabolous

He credited the Brooklyn rapper for influencing “everything for me.”
By Devin
01.16.2023
News

6ix9ine Reveals Address While Flaunting $1 Million

The controversial rapper taunted this followers by sharing his location.
By Devin
01.16.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories