News Johnny Nunez/WireImage Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Not Testifying in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial / 01.19.2023

Tory Lanez has regrets over the way his trial was handled.

As he awaits sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, the “Say It” singer reportedly feels he was “misled” by his lawyer into not testifying in his own defense.

A well-placed source tells Rolling Stone that Lanez wanted to take the witness stand and plead his case to jurors, but was dissuaded by his lawyer George Mgdesyan in a decision he calls misguided.

On Dec. 23, Lanez was found guilty of all three charges and is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced on Feb. 28.

Lanez decided not to testify after prosecutors told the court they would bring up impeachment evidence if Lanez took the stand, including his alleged assault of August Alsina and a music video in which Lanez butchers a horse leg, an alleged reference to Megan.

Mgdesyan has said that he was not fired by Lanez after the guilty verdict and that the decision to not take part in his client’s appeal was “mutual.” He and Lanez reportedly agreed it would best to hire an appeals attorney since Mgdesyan doesn’t “do appeals.”

“I did not get fired. I’m still friends with them,” the criminal defense lawyer told Page Six. “I’m a trial lawyer. I don’t have time for appeals. I’m in court every day. I try probably five to seven cases a year, so it’s a lot of trial work, court work.”

Lanez has hired David Kenner, who has represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, as he prepares to file a motion for a new trial. Lanez’s new defense team also includes Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez, who defended Casey Anthony in the murder trial for her 3-year-old daughter.

“We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” Kenner said. “We are very confident.”