Trippie Redd attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Trippie Redd Returns With New Album 'Mansion Musik'

By Devin
  /  01.19.2023

Trippie Redd is kicking off 2023 with new music.

The Ohio rapper returns with his fifth studio album Mansion Musik, and he’s invited some of hip-hop’s biggest stars to rock with him.

Executive produced by Chief Keef, the 25-track set includes appearances from Kodak Black, Lil Durk, G Herbo, DaBaby, and the late Juice WRLD. Future and Lil Baby team up on “Fully Loaded,” while Travis Scott guests on the Ozzy Osbourne-inspired “Krzy Train.”

Earlier in the week, Trippie revealed the tracklist on Instagram and received over 80,000 comments from fans and friends including Drake, who shared his excited for Trippie’s new music.

This marks Trippie’s first album since 2021’s Trip at Knight, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Stream Mansion Musik below.

New Music
Trippie Redd

TRENDING
News

Cardi B Addresses Offset and Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Quavo fueled the speculation on his song “Messy.”
By Devin
01.18.2023
News

Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Maker

The rapper claimed Celsius breached a 2014 endorsement deal.
By Devin
01.18.2023
News

Mariah Carey, Usher, Chris Brown, & Missy Elliott Join Lovers & Friends Festival Lineup

The festival returns to Las Vegas with another legendary lineup.
By Devin
01.17.2023
News

Lil Durk Seemingly Disses Gunna for Taking Plea Deal in YSL Case

The alleged diss appears on a snippet of a new Durk song.
By Devin
01.15.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories