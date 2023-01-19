New Music Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Trippie Redd Returns With New Album 'Mansion Musik' / 01.19.2023

Trippie Redd is kicking off 2023 with new music.

The Ohio rapper returns with his fifth studio album Mansion Musik, and he’s invited some of hip-hop’s biggest stars to rock with him.

Executive produced by Chief Keef, the 25-track set includes appearances from Kodak Black, Lil Durk, G Herbo, DaBaby, and the late Juice WRLD. Future and Lil Baby team up on “Fully Loaded,” while Travis Scott guests on the Ozzy Osbourne-inspired “Krzy Train.”

Earlier in the week, Trippie revealed the tracklist on Instagram and received over 80,000 comments from fans and friends including Drake, who shared his excited for Trippie’s new music.

This marks Trippie’s first album since 2021’s Trip at Knight, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Stream Mansion Musik below.